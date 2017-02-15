SPECIAL REPORT: Defining La. law enforcement roles

Law enforcement officers have the duty of ensuring the safety and security of the residents within the communities they serve. In Louisiana, there are several agencies that all come together to patrol and make where we live a safer place, but many may wonder "who does what?" Which role does each agency have? What's their jurisdiction?

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said it's not that they have different powers, it's that they use them differently.

"We all have the powers to arrest for anything," said Mancuso. "Don't get that confused."

Some of the agencies in the state include parish sheriff's offices, city police departments, U.S. Marshal offices, state police, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and U.S. Border Patrol. All have different, but vital, roles in the community.

When someone makes a 911 call, the city police department would be the primary agency to handle the situation. City police handle everything from homicides to burglaries and traffic violations - within city limits. But there are times when other agencies can be called to help.

"Sometimes we do ask the sheriff's office or state police for assistance if there's a manpower issue," said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus with Lake Charles Police. "Sometimes they ask us for assistance."

The sheriff's office patrols outside of city limits and its jurisdiction is the entire parish.

The sheriff is the executive officer to the parish district court, while the marshal is the executive officer to the city court. Marshals serve papers executed by the city court and its judges, but they are also available to help when needed.

State police also play a major role, with ten troops patrolling across the state.

"We are essentially the highway patrol of Louisiana but we do so much more than that," said Sgt. James Anderson of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Troopers also have the duty of going where needed.

While state police patrols the roads and highways, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries patrols the waterways.

"For example, how state police and the sheriff's office and city police investigate traffic crashes between automobiles or involving automobiles on the roadways, we investigate maritime crashes involving recreational boats." said Capt. Robert Buatt.

Wildlife and Fisheries agents also enforce hunting and fishing regulations and they handle search and rescue missions. But depending on the situation, they can enforce other laws.

"We would prefer to stay with our area of expertise so to speak, however, if something occurs in front of us that would be of public safety concern, then its our duty to act." said Buatt.

Another law enforcement agency in Louisiana is border patrol. Agents are responsible for securing the United States border between the ports of entry.

They go out on patrol; they look violations of immigration laws they target those who are smuggling or transporting illegal aliens and illegal narcotics.

Border patrol officers have jurisdiction to enforce immigration laws throughout the U.S. and at times, they work collectively with other departments of police.

