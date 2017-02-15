City extends Sears property buyback option, hopes not to need it - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

City extends Sears property buyback option, hopes not to need it

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's been three-and-a-half years since the former Sears site in downtown Lake Charles was sold, although the property has sat vacant since 2008.

Delays have set back Erdace Apartments - the $43 million luxury apartment complex slated for Ryan Street between Mill and Division streets.

And while city officials want the project to pan out, they also have a backup plan. 

The Lake Charles City Council members unanimously voted at the council's Wednesday meeting to extend their right to buy back the former Sears property until December 31, 2017. And it's not the first time this has been done.

FPL LLC, managed by Roger Landry, purchased the property - at a price tag of $1.07 million - from the city, in hopes of developing it into a 270-unit luxury apartment complex. That was in June of 2013.

That resolution allows the city to buy back the property for the original purchase price. But they're crossing their fingers they don't have to.

"We're protecting the city, preserving that right for a longer length of time," said City Attorney Billy Loftin.

Loftin said the move is two-fold, "We don't want to lose the right to buy that land back at that price."

If the $43 million project doesn't come to fruition, the city can buy it back for the original price and resell - likely for more. But the extension also gives the developer a chance to bring the development to fruition.

"We also don't want to buy it back and terminate all the efforts that he's made," said Loftin.

Once construction does begin, Landry estimates construction to last around 15 months.

KPLC last spoke with property manager Roger Landry in December - who also built Muller's Lofts across the street. He said they finally had a closing date of April 13. 

The Erdace luxury apartment complex would include a 383-space parking deck in the center, spanning five stories, along with 22,000 square feet of amenities. It's expected to triple the amount of rental housing in downtown Lake Charles.

Additional information on the property is available HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

