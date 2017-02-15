Waiting on Waitr: Delivery service experiences Valentine's Day overload

Waitr released an apology to its customers on Tuesday in the wake of its Valentine's Day overload. The delivery service's representatives said they experienced an 1,100 percent increase in orders compared to last year.

Customers complained that food wasn't delivered and it had to be picked up from the restaurant after a long wait.

"It was kind of frustrating because we've had customers complaining all day long that they weren't getting their food on time and they were thinking it was our fault and it wasn't. And we had to remake so many products and we don't like to waste product; we like to make sure the customer is happy," said Callie Comeaux, the manager of the Lake Charles Dairy Barn, a partner of the locally-based app.

However, Comeaux hasn't lost faith in her favorite delivery service.

"It's just they need to improve because yesterday drove people the wrong way and everybody should be able to have a second chance. That's why I ordered from them this morning and I was very satisfied," she said.

In the wake of the overload, Chris Meaux , Waitr CEO, said it could have been avoided.

"We realized all of our restaurant partners were full last night and people couldn't get into those restaurants, so they ordered on Waitr to dine at home. Had we anticipated that, we could have staffed correctly," he said.

He said they have the staff to handle what was asked of them; they just weren't put on the schedule.

"Last night was busier than a typical Friday night. We staffed it for a little bit of growth for a Tuesday, but not anything near what we saw last night," said Meaux.

In order to prevent this situation in the future, there will be some changes.

"We are going to, on holidays, staff with the expectation of receiving a 50 percent increase in orders and in most cases, that will help significantly. In addition, we are adding people to our two customer success centers - one in Lafayette and one in Lake Charles - so we can be more responsive if something like this were to happen. We can answer calls more quickly; answer the chat messages more quickly," Meaux said.

He said the service has been experiencing a 20-to-25 percent increase in orders every month, so the increase in customer service employees is needed.



Although many customers were upset last night, many, like Comeaux, were impressed with the way the company handled things.

"That shows they are trying to do something about it; it made me happy because you can't please everybody, but you can try," she said.

