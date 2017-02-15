FTC settles case with 'scam money runners'

It's a constant problem - consumers being tricked into wiring money to scammers. And the criminals usually get away with it. But the Federal Trade Commission has caught up with a company whose runners in Florida would pick up the money.

It's a scam with countless twists that tricks consumers into sending money they think is going to IRS, or they send money to get a government grant or loan or some other scheme.

"These scammers are very intelligent. They know exactly what to say to make you believe what they are saying," said Carmen Million, president of the Better Business Bureau in Southwest Louisiana.



The scammers are rarely identified. But the FTC has caught PHLG Enterprises, which had runners picking up ill-gotten money at Western Union and MoneyGram locations in Florida.



The FTC said those runners picked up more than $1.5 million from around 3,000 people in just eight months - all from people deceived by the India-based telemarketers.

Still, Million said there are many more scammers out there looking for naive consumers.



"It's important that the Federal Trade Commission and other agencies are working very diligently to cut some of these scams off. The problem is, as long as there are people out there willing to answer the phone and give their personal financial information, to send money, whatever the case may be, there are going to be victims," she said.

Despite efforts by numerous agencies to protect consumers, Million said there are new victims every day.



"Whether it's the 'grandparents scam,' or the IRS scam, or the lottery scam, or whatever, we've had people lose anywhere from $2,500 to $125,000," she said.

Million said many that have fallen victim to scams are too embarrassed to tell friends and family what happened.



"Anytime you get that funny feeling in your belly that tells you - 'this may be something wrong' - you need to listen to it and call the Better Business Bureau," she said.

She said if in doubt, check it out to avoid losing money that can almost never be recovered.

