Rep. Clay Higgins comments on safety of I-10 bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rep. Clay Higgins comments on safety of I-10 bridge

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
WASHINGTON (KPLC) -

After nearly 200,000 people were forced to evacuate around the Lake Oroville Dam in California, Congressman Clay Higgins is drawing parallels to potential safety hazards with the Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles.

"The Oroville Dam disaster in California is a stark reminder that the I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles is also a public safety matter," said Rep. Higgins.

Higgins says he's been a "loud proponent of a new bridge" for a very long time. 

He says he's visiting Lake Charles next week to meet with a team of engineers to discuss and inspect the bridge. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Downtown at Sundown concert series kicks off in Lake Charles

    Downtown at Sundown concert series kicks off in Lake Charles

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:33:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...

    More >>

    Over the next few weeks, when the sun goes down in Lake Charles, Ryan Street will come alive. The 2017 season of Downtown at Sundown kicked off Friday with The Kadillacs headlining. This marks the 19th annual Downtown at Sundown concert series and it's bringing hundreds to the streets. The atmosphere, the music, even the drinks are helping revive downtown and help the community thrive. "We have an ongoing working relationship with the Literacy Council," said May...

    More >>

  • Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Jeff Davis Parish police juror wants to end illegal trash dumping

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:55:19 GMT

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>

    A Jeff Davis Parish police juror is challenging his colleagues to help find a solution to an ongoing problem in the parish: the illegal dumping of trash on roads. 

    More >>

  • Veterans cemetery planned in Jennings

    Veterans cemetery planned in Jennings

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:17:05 GMT

    One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana.  But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it.  Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and  respect to t...

    More >>

    One way America honors its veterans is by offering them a final resting place in a veterans cemetery. Yet there is not one in Southwest Louisiana.  But efforts are underway to locate a veterans cemetery in Jennings. The Veterans Home in Jennings is considered one of the best, and there are plans to have a veterans cemetery on vacant land next to it.  Burial in a veterans cemetery, such as these in other areas of the state, is one way to extend dignity and  respect to t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly