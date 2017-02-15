Rep. Clay Higgins comments on safety of I-10 bridge

After nearly 200,000 people were forced to evacuate around the Lake Oroville Dam in California, Congressman Clay Higgins is drawing parallels to potential safety hazards with the Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles.

"The Oroville Dam disaster in California is a stark reminder that the I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles is also a public safety matter," said Rep. Higgins.

Higgins says he's been a "loud proponent of a new bridge" for a very long time.

He says he's visiting Lake Charles next week to meet with a team of engineers to discuss and inspect the bridge.

