Man sentenced to five years in negligent homicide shooting

A Moss Bluff man who shot another Moss Bluff man on Eastern Meadows Drive in February 2017 was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum of five years in prison.

Michael Adam Domingue, 31, originally indicted for manslaughter, was found guilty in November of negligent homicide.

Domingue shot and killed 32-year-old Donald Trahan Jr. during an argument.

Authorities said the shooting happened after Trahan's girlfriend went to Domingue's house, complaining of being the victim of domestic violence. Trahan followed her to the trailer and an argument with Domingue ensued.

