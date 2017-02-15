CPPJ Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana orientation set for F - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana orientation set for Feb. 23

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu parish residents with low incomes saving to buy a home are invited to take part in the Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana orientation.

The orientation will cover common questions on how to become a homeowner and how the program can facilitate earning money to invest in a home.

The Asset Builders program helps residents build an asset, specifically to purchase their first home. The program is also designed to match the deposits of people with low to moderate income. Once accepted into the program, participants must take financial education classes, meet certain income requirements and be able to save a minimum amount each month.

The orientation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the United Way building, 815 Ryan Street, Lake Charles.

Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana is a local Assets for Independence Program made possible by a partnership between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, Project Build a Future and United Way of Southwest Louisiana. The program is partially funded through the Police Jury’s Community Services Block Grant Funding. Matches are handled through a Federal Individual Development Account (IDA) run by Asset Builders of Southwest Louisiana and a partnering bank.

For more information, call 337-721-4030 or visit www.assetbuildersswla.org

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

