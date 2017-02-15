WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bald eagles

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

A Lake Charles teenager is still in the hospital this morning after getting shot in the leg.

The fourth suspect in a Westlake home invasion is in custody this morning.

Lotte Chemical and Axiall broke ground on a $1.9 billion ethane cracker facility beside Axiall's current Lake Charles manufacturing plants.

A special event is set for today in Sulphur to advocate for orphaned children in Africa. We'll tell you about the Watoto Children's Choir from Uganda.

Around this time of the year, hundreds of bald eagles nest and hatch their chicks in the forests and swamps of Louisiana. Dave McNamara takes us on a memorable boat tour, in this week's Heart of Louisiana.

Plus, it's 'Work It Out Wednesday.' We'll take a look at how a personal trainer is combining fitness and charity.

And the Super Bowl of dog shows, Westminster, has named its "Best in Show" winner. We'll look at some of the winners and even have a trivia question related to the show this morning on Sunrise.

In weather, temperatures will be cooler Wednesday with highs only reaching the low 60s. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

