Trainers prepare for the 'ReALLIEty Challenge'

It's three-and a-half miles of mud, walls, logs and fun.

The ReALLIEty Challenge was started by ProjectFit owner, Allie Davis, and for the last six years, all proceeds have gone to the Mission Continues Charity.

Davis said, "I just have a deep appreciation for our service men and women and this charity is for veterans who really want to work they don't want handouts they don't want charity, so these guys get internships for six months and then work after that."

But the ProjectFit family doesn't just donate money to the mission - they also employ veterans to help construct the obstacle course.

And although ProjectFit organizes the race, which has 1,000 participants every year, it's always someone from another gym winning.

Now, with extra training and the addition of new elements, members of ProjectFit are ready to take home the gold.

The ReALLIEty Challenge takes place in April and you can register at reallitychallenge.com. Kids and families are encouraged to participate.

