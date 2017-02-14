Lotte Chemical shipments arrive from South Korea

Last June, Lotte Chemical and Axiall broke ground on a $1.9 billion ethane cracker facility - next to Axiall's current Lake Charles manufacturing facility.

Additionally, Lotte Chemical will spend $1.1 billion on a new monoethylene glycol manufacturing plant on the same site, but this past weekend, huge shipments for the project finally arrived.



"The largest vessel that came on this shipment is about 240 feet tall, about 20-inches in diameter," said Jim Rock, the site's executive director. " The total weight of the three vessels was over two-and-a-half million pounds."



All three pieces of equipment left Korea in late December and traveled through the Panama Canal before finally arriving at the Port of Lake Charles on Feb. 10.



Rock said the facility's location is beneficial to both the plant and to the community.



"We built this facility - this barge slip specifically - to take advantage of our access to water, so we're able to take large shipments like this by water, and keep them off the public roads and try to minimize any kind of negative traffic impacts to the community," said Rock.



This equipment will be used in producing and purifying ethylene, and as things progress, Rock said he sees many jobs becoming available for Southwest Louisiana residents



"We're going to be peaking at over 3,000 construction jobs," said Rock." Right now we have between 800 and 900."



The company will also be looking for many other types of workers soon.



"Welders, and pipe fitters, but also laborers, carpenters," said Rock. " I mean, every craft you can imagine is out here in very large numbers."



Rock said the company is following the tightest OSHA regulations, and it has experienced contractors from all around the world on this project.



"The... manager that we hired came from Lithuania, and he's worked in projects in India and various parts of the world, so we're using the highest standards in our construction techniques and we will when we operate as well," said Rock.



And as things began to move forward for the company, they are excited about the future and ready for work to get done.



"We anticipate having some job fairs probably in the latter part of the second quarter, and hiring in the third quarter," said Rock.



The facility is expected to be mechanically completed in 2018, and start running in the beginning of 2019.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.