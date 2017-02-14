VIDEO: KPLC employees share the worst pickup lines they've heard - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: KPLC employees share the worst pickup lines they've heard

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(KPLC) -

"Good thing, I have my library card, because I'm checking you out."

Pickup lines - they're the worst ... or maybe they're the best, depending on your frame of mind.

Several KPLC employees shared the worst (or best) pickup lines they've heard.

If you've got a pickup line you would like to share, head over to our Facebook page and share it in the comments.

Click HERE to see a slideshow of the most popular RomCom in each state.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Is cybersecurity enough to stop modern-day hackers?

    Is cybersecurity enough to stop modern-day hackers?

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:15:38 GMT

    After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.

    It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.

    More >>

    After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.

    It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.

    More >>

  • Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:25:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:00:57 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly