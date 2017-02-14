Congenital Heart Defect Awareness: Addison's story

With all the heart-shaped decorations around, what better day than Valentine's Day to raise awareness about Congenital Heart Defect, or CHD. It's the most common type of birth defect and a Lake Charles family is telling their story in hopes of raising awareness.

You could call it a mother's intuition.

"I'd been telling him the whole pregnancy that there was something off," said Stacie Adams.

When she was 18 weeks pregnant with her second child, Adams learned her baby girl had a congenital heart defect.

"Did I drink too many Diet Cokes? Is it because I ran on the treadmill? What did I do wrong?" Adams asked herself when she got the news.

Dr. Mudar Kattash of Pediatric Cardiology of Southwest Louisiana ensured Adams she was not to blame.

"Instead of having two pumping chambers, she was missing one," said Kattash about baby Addison, "The body pipe was very small; we knew when she comes out that pipe was too small to handle the whole blood supply to the body."

At 37 weeks, Adams was induced and at just 6 days old, little Addison had her first heart surgery.

"You know, it was scary," said Adams, "She had a lot of tubes coming out everywhere. She was on a breathing tube, a lot of IV sites - just tubes all over her."

Because part of Addison's heart was under-developed, doctors had to repurpose and recreate certain tubes from her heart. At 4 months old, Addison went under the knife again for additional surgery.

It was certainly a success. Adams and her daughter spent 6 months in the hospital. She said she was so ready to come back home and show off little Addison to everyone at church.



"When we walked in, everybody was surprised because they were expecting this sickly looking baby and I walk in with her," said Adams, gesturing to her smiling baby girl. "And this is what they got! This happy, beautiful little girl!"

Unfortunately, Addison has at least one more surgery in her future, but with the latest technology, Dr. Kattash said a congenital heart defect is manageable.

"When I started my training, they would not leave the hospital for three months, and a lot of them wouldn't make it," said Kattash about CHD patients, "Now, we don't even put that option on the table anymore. You are going to go home."

Adams and Kattash hope to raise awareness and encourage expectant mothers to get thorough prenatal care.

"It doesn't hurt just to ask, 'How does the heart look?' It's a very simple question," said Adams.

When detected and treated early, your baby could be as happy as sweet Addison, who is now 9 months old and thriving.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.