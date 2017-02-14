Keep your pets away from your Valentine's Day goodies - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Keep your pets away from your Valentine's Day goodies

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Keep your Valentine's Day sweets away from your pets, warns the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Treats such as chocolate, xylitol, alcohol, and flowers can be toxic.

Chocolate is very toxic to pets and can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and neurologic disease including vomiting, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, overexcitation, and seizures. Because the required treatment for chocolate consumption can be expensive, you should limit the risk of exposure in the home environment, as well as keeping candy wrappers out of reach for pets.

Xylitol is a sweetener often found in sugar-free candies, gum, breath mints and children’s medications that is toxic for pets, especially dogs. If ingested, it may cause vomiting, loss of coordination and seizures.

Any alcohol consumption for pets can cause vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and more.

As for flowers, use caution when displaying them around pets. Lilies should be kept away from cats.Tiger Lilies and Easter Lilies may cause feline acute kidney failure in other cats. Other types of lilies, including Peace Lilies and Calla Lilies, cause gastric and oral irritation, and vomiting if ingested. Even roses are hazardous.The thorns may cause an upset stomach and difficultly pooping.

If your pet becomes sick or if you think that it may have ingested something harmful, contact your veterinarian immediately. Delays in seeking veterinary help may seriously complicate the problem.

For more resources, click HERE or HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.?

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:25:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:00:57 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

  • Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:00:55 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly