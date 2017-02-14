Keep your pets away from your Valentine's Day goodies

Keep your Valentine's Day sweets away from your pets, warns the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Treats such as chocolate, xylitol, alcohol, and flowers can be toxic.

Chocolate is very toxic to pets and can cause gastrointestinal, cardiovascular and neurologic disease including vomiting, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure, overexcitation, and seizures. Because the required treatment for chocolate consumption can be expensive, you should limit the risk of exposure in the home environment, as well as keeping candy wrappers out of reach for pets.

Xylitol is a sweetener often found in sugar-free candies, gum, breath mints and children’s medications that is toxic for pets, especially dogs. If ingested, it may cause vomiting, loss of coordination and seizures.

Any alcohol consumption for pets can cause vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty breathing and more.

As for flowers, use caution when displaying them around pets. Lilies should be kept away from cats.Tiger Lilies and Easter Lilies may cause feline acute kidney failure in other cats. Other types of lilies, including Peace Lilies and Calla Lilies, cause gastric and oral irritation, and vomiting if ingested. Even roses are hazardous.The thorns may cause an upset stomach and difficultly pooping.

If your pet becomes sick or if you think that it may have ingested something harmful, contact your veterinarian immediately. Delays in seeking veterinary help may seriously complicate the problem.

