TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC) Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

DOTD announced that the Cameron Ferry is back in service.

The ferry service is restricted to passenger vehicle combinations of 40-feet maximum length. All trucks must detour.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:47:17 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

  • Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:00:55 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:13:39 GMT

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly