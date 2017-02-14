TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service

By KPLC Digital Staff
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

DOTD announced that the Cameron Ferry is back in service.

The ferry service is restricted to passenger vehicle combinations of 40-feet maximum length. All trucks must detour.

