TRAFFIC: Cameron Ferry back in service

Overnight tonight, we will have mostly cloudy skies. There’s a better chance for a quick shower that could come through tonight. Rain chances will be at 10%. We will continue to see warm temperatures overnight with lows in the middle 70s, even north of I-10. Along with the warm temperatures, we will also have winds continue to blow out of the southeast around 10 to 15 mph. This will keep the temperatures warm and prevent any fog from forming.