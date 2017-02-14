Fourth woman arrested in connection with Westlake shooting, armed robbery

A fourth woman has been found and arrested in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in Westlake on Jan. 28, authorities said.

Andrea N. Martin, 22, Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Monday, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Martin is alleged to have taken part in an armed robbery and shooting in Westlake. Three other women are also accused of taking part: Crystal Stewart, 26, Lake Charles; Gladys Goodie, 27, Lafayette, and Michaela Beam, 21, Lake Charles. Mobile users, click HERE to see mugshots.

The women are alleged to have entered the victim's residence, taking his wallet and shooting him before fleeing, Myers said. The man was shot in the leg. Myers said the man's credit cards had been used at a local business, where authorities were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspects and the vehicle used in the shooting.

Martin is charged with attempted second-degree-murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm.

Martin's bond is set at $150,500.

