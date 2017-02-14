Fourth woman arrested in connection with Westlake shooting, arme - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Fourth woman arrested in connection with Westlake shooting, armed robbery

(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

A fourth woman has been found and arrested in connection with a shooting and armed robbery in Westlake on Jan. 28, authorities said.

Andrea N. Martin, 22, Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Monday, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers. 

Martin is alleged to have taken part in an armed robbery and shooting in Westlake. Three other women are also accused of taking part: Crystal Stewart, 26, Lake Charles; Gladys Goodie, 27, Lafayette, and Michaela Beam, 21, Lake Charles. Mobile users, click HERE to see mugshots.

The women are alleged to have entered the victim's residence, taking his wallet and shooting him before fleeing, Myers said. The man was shot in the leg. Myers said the man's credit cards had been used at a local business, where authorities were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspects and the vehicle used in the shooting. 

Martin is charged with attempted second-degree-murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. 

Martin's bond is set at $150,500. 

For more information on this story click HERE

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:47:17 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

  • Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Charles Mackey named interim District 5 police juror

    Thursday, May 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 01:00:55 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has appointed Dr. Charles S. Mackey, D.D.S., as interim District 5 police juror.

    Mackey will fill the seat vacated by Nic Hunter, who officially resigned from the police jury after being elected mayor of Lake Charles.

    More >>

  • Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-05-19 00:13:39 GMT

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly