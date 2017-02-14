Progressive Waste Connections bulk truck down in Sulphur

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam returns at 1 p.m. Friday.More >>
If you are looking for something to do with your family this weekend, we have you covered! From a Movie in the Square, to free train rides, and homemade mayhaw jelly tastings, you are sure to find something in this week's Freebie Friday.More >>
If you wear contact lenses or suffer from seasonal allergies, you will want to pay special attention to this Healthcast. KPLC's Britney Glaser explains the irritating eye condition called giant papillary conjunctivitis.More >>
The National Alliance on Mental Health is working to end the stigma of mental health in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
