Progressive Waste Connections bulk truck down in Sulphur

Progressive/Waste Connections' large item truck will be out of service for up to one week.

In the meantime, Sulphur residents should use the Ward 4 Solid Waste Center, 2915 Post Oak Road.

For more information, call Progressive/Waste Connections at 337-436-2161 or Ward 4 Solid Waste Center at 337-721-3750.

Normal residential garbage or trash pickup schedules will not be affected.

