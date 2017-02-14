Registration starts for the Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games

It's time for The Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games.

The Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games provide seniors over the age of 50, quality events, so they can participate in a variety of athletic, recreational, and social activities, which promote wellness and an active lifestyle.

This year's games includes a variety of events such as softball throws, track races, walks, horseshoes, bean bag baseball, archery, swimming, table tennis, bowling, and more.

Seniors can download a full schedule and registration application online at www.cppj.net/medicalreservecorps.

The Games will be held from Mar. 4 to Mar. 20. Opening Ceremonies will kick off the celebration at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the McNeese Recreational Complex.

