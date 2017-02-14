Registration starts for the Southwest Louisiana District Senior - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Registration starts for the Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games

Senior Games (Source: Medical Reserve Corps) Senior Games (Source: Medical Reserve Corps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA -

It's time for The Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games.

The Southwest Louisiana District Senior Games provide seniors over the age of 50, quality events, so they can participate in a variety of athletic, recreational, and social activities, which promote wellness and an active lifestyle.

This year's games includes a variety of events such as softball throws, track races, walks, horseshoes, bean bag baseball, archery, swimming, table tennis, bowling, and more.

Seniors can download a full schedule and registration application online at www.cppj.net/medicalreservecorps.

The Games will be held from Mar. 4 to Mar. 20. Opening Ceremonies will kick off the celebration at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the McNeese Recreational Complex.

