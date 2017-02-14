TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 eastbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Congestion on I-10 eastbound (Source: Google Maps) Congestion on I-10 eastbound (Source: Google Maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is traffic congestion reported on I-10 eastbound at the bridge.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Major progress visible on permanent Veterans Clinic

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:55:12 GMT

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

    It's the culmination of a lot of time, effort and paperwork extending from Lake Charles to Washington D.C. and one man who's been involved throughout is Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach who says it's gratifying to see it finally happening. "We've been talking about a VA clinic now for many, many years and to actually see it coming out of the ground and to see it taking form, taking shape, you see the patient rooms, see where the doctors are going to be, you know it's really g...

    More >>

  • El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

    El Salvador man pleads guilty to illegally entering U.S. for sixth time

    Thursday, May 18 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 23:21:04 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...

    More >>

    A man from El Salvador pleaded guilty to reentering the United States without permission for the sixth time, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today. Daniel Ernesto Viscarra-Lopez, 26, of El Salvador, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay to one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to the guilty plea, Viscarra...

    More >>

  • Name changing of future Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Name changing of future Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:16:24 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly