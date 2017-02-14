Arrest made in stabbing death on Landfair Street, victim identif - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arrest made in stabbing death on Landfair Street, victim identified

By KPLC Digital Staff
Richard Westbrook (Source: LCPD) Richard Westbrook (Source: LCPD)
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
A 40-year-old Lake Charles man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a stabbing death in the 3200 block of Landfair Street early Tuesday morning.

Julie A. McQuilliams, 47, was found in the road around 5 a.m., dead of multiple stab wounds, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Richard Douglas Westbrook, 40, "was developed as a suspect and subsequently arrested," Keenum said. His bond is pending.

Matthew Harris said he had known McQuilliams since 1985 and she had been staying with him for the past two weeks. 

"She left my back door unlocked, like she was coming right back, so it was really a shock," said Harris. "She's just harmless like a little teddy bear, almost. It just tears me up."

Mark Fontenot was the responding officer and Detective Willie Fontenot and Det. Sgt. Franklin Fondel are the lead investigators.

