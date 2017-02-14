Lake Charles woman identified in Lafayette homicide case

Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday. Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria. "All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office. Office in Beaumont and Tex...More >>
Federal agents were seen taking boxes of documents from a hospice in Lake Charles Thursday. Harbor Hospice on Lake Street is part of a group that has facilities in five states and four in Louisiana - Lake Charles, Oakdale, Lafayette and Alexandria. "All I can confirm is that there are federal activities involving an ongoing investigation," said Davilyn Walston, public information officer for the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney's Office. Office in Beaumont and Tex...More >>
A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.More >>
A woman drove her car through Market Basket just before 9 a.m. on the corner of Lake Street and Country Club Road.More >>
There is an accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street. If possible, please find alternate routes. Unknown injuries reported. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
There is an accident on I-210 westbound at Lake Street. If possible, please find alternate routes. Unknown injuries reported. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.More >>
If your throat is feeling sore or you are feeling pain swallowing, you might have what's going around this week. Viral sore throats and strep throat are the main culprits, according to Dr. Robert Anderson at Calcasieu Urgent Care.More >>