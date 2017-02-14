Lake Charles woman identified in Lafayette homicide case

The Lafayette Police Department say a man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in a domestic abuse Monday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex located at 317 Guilbeau Road, said Cpl. Karl Ratcliff, Lafayette police spokesperson. Officers arrived to find a female deceased inside the apartment. The victim was identified as Katrina Broussard, 27, of Lake Charles. Broussard suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Broussard's boyfriend, Oris Briggs, 29, of Abbeville, shot and killed Broussard after a domestic altercation between the two, Ratliff said. Briggs fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Briggs was later found dead in his vehicle in Kaplan with self-inflicted gunshot wound just before 11 pm.

