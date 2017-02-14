WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Free dental day

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia.

The search continues this morning for a woman connected to a shooting in Westlake. Authorities say the person they're trying to find is 22-year-old Andrea Martin. We'll tell you why they believe she was involved in a shooting on January 28 that led to the arrest of three other women.

More than 100 high-paying jobs are coming to the Port of Lake Charles. The Harbor and Terminal Board announced that a $3.1 billion methanol plant will be built on port property.

On the heels of a deadly pipeline explosion in St. Charles Parish, protestors are turning out against another pipeline proposed for the Atchafalaya Basin.

A Sunrise Valentine's Day tradition resumes this morning. The Sweet Adelines quartet, "Out of Control" will be singing during our program, getting ready to sing to couples all over Southwest Louisiana today.

Plus, dentists are looking to sweeten up your teeth this Valentine's Day for 'Free Dental Day.'

And the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will announce the plans for this year's "Live at the Lakefront."

In weather, the KPLC 7Stormteam has declared Tuesday a 'First Alert Weather Day' due to an unusually strong February storm system that will move in later today, providing the area with a heightened threat of severe storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and hail by this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

