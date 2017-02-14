Oak Park Dental serves 200 customers during 'Free Dental Day' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oak Park Dental serves 200 customers during 'Free Dental Day'

(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Residents started lining up Monday afternoon to take advantage of Oak Park Dental's "Free Dental Day" on Tuesday.

The office offers teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions - all free of charge.

Dr. Harry Castle, along with six other dentists and other employees, don't shut the doors until all customers are taken care of - an estimated 200 people received dental service on Tuesday.

Jim Sheppard, a veteran, arrived 17 hours before the doors opened on Tuesday - his wife needs dentures and he wanted to make sure she got the chance to get them.

"A lot of people don't have the money to get dental work done so we come here to get it free and get work done," he said.

For Harry McFarland, the pain from his teeth that need to be extracted has been unbearable, but the services he received from Dr. Harry Castle will be life-changing.

"It's just a blessing because, I have no way to get a tooth pulled because its too expensive and I have no insurance," he said.

Castle started the Valentine's Day event with a vision to serve the community.

"We open the doors at 8 and we allow people who don't have insurance to come in and people who are in pain come in and we take care of them, we love on them and we send them out at no cost," said Tanya Courtney, business administrator.

Oak Park's "Free Dental Day" was started in 2002, now 15 years later, it's still a busy day for the dentists serving nearly 200 patients in one day. For many, the event is their only option.

"Better for a lot of people, a lot of people are less fortunate out here they don't have the money to come out and get what they need, so it's a great chance for everyone to get help and they're here to help you if you need it," said Jerome Buchanan.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Is cybersecurity enough to stop modern-day hackers?

    Is cybersecurity enough to stop modern-day hackers?

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:15:38 GMT

    After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.

    It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.

    More >>

    After a global cyberattack hit millions of computers in more than 150 countries, there's high demand for cybersecurity, and questions over whether there is any defense against modern hackers.

    It's a wake up call for world leaders and security experts – the ransomware attack that seized millions of computers and impacted thousands of companies.

    More >>

  • Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Calcasieu student testifies he was penalized for opting out of state testing

    Thursday, May 18 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-05-19 03:25:13 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>
    At just 11 years old Conner Long testified in front the House Education Committee in support of a bill that would prohibit discrimination and penalties against students who opt out of state testing. End of the year state assessments are optional for students. While school systems encourage everyone to take the exams, parents do have the choice of whether their student tests or not.  One family feels their son was limited because he opted out, and Thursday they testifi...More >>

  • Westlake is getting a new sign

    Westlake is getting a new sign

    Thursday, May 18 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-19 02:00:57 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>

    It's become an iconic symbol for the community of Westlake: the big green sign placed on an industrial pipe as you enter the city. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly