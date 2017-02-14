Oak Park Dental serves 200 customers during 'Free Dental Day'

Residents started lining up Monday afternoon to take advantage of Oak Park Dental's "Free Dental Day" on Tuesday.

The office offers teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions - all free of charge.

Dr. Harry Castle, along with six other dentists and other employees, don't shut the doors until all customers are taken care of - an estimated 200 people received dental service on Tuesday.

Jim Sheppard, a veteran, arrived 17 hours before the doors opened on Tuesday - his wife needs dentures and he wanted to make sure she got the chance to get them.

"A lot of people don't have the money to get dental work done so we come here to get it free and get work done," he said.

For Harry McFarland, the pain from his teeth that need to be extracted has been unbearable, but the services he received from Dr. Harry Castle will be life-changing.

"It's just a blessing because, I have no way to get a tooth pulled because its too expensive and I have no insurance," he said.

Castle started the Valentine's Day event with a vision to serve the community.

"We open the doors at 8 and we allow people who don't have insurance to come in and people who are in pain come in and we take care of them, we love on them and we send them out at no cost," said Tanya Courtney, business administrator.

Oak Park's "Free Dental Day" was started in 2002, now 15 years later, it's still a busy day for the dentists serving nearly 200 patients in one day. For many, the event is their only option.

"Better for a lot of people, a lot of people are less fortunate out here they don't have the money to come out and get what they need, so it's a great chance for everyone to get help and they're here to help you if you need it," said Jerome Buchanan.

