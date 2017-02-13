Celebrating Black History: Nellie Lutcher - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Celebrating Black History: Nellie Lutcher

(Source: family) (Source: family)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

To honor Black History Month, KPLC tells the story of Nellie Lutcher, a Lake Charles native who got used to being in the spotlight.

Nellie Rose Lutcher was born in Lake Charles in the fall of 1912 to Isaac and Suzie. She grew up in a neighborhood just off Enterprise Boulevard and attended Second Ward School.

"Nellie was a woman who simply forged ahead and grabbed her dreams and made them happen," said Carolyn Woosley, playwright of the Louisiana Women series, "She was classically trained, she broke through barriers that were international."

Woosley has done extensive research on Lutcher, from her younger years in Southwest Louisiana to the height of her musical career in California.

"Her mother worked very hard to get her piano lessons with Mrs. Reynaud at New Sunlight Baptist Church," she said, "where Nellie was assistant piano director by the age of 11 or 12."

Lutcher's parents were more conservative and her mother hoped Nellie would enjoy the classical genre as much as she did. From a young age, it was clear Lutcher appreciated all types of music. 

"Her parents would not listen to blue or jazz, but she would go over to friends houses and listen under the sheets," said Woosley.

"Your mother wasn't exactly pleased over you having a musical career - does she still object?" asked the host of NBC's Today in a 1956 interview.

Lutcher responded, "No, she doesn't, as a matter of fact. She decided that long ago."

At 23 years old, Nellie moved to Los Angeles to arrange orchestras, and performed in clubs for over a decade, before she made it big. Her songs made pop, jazz and R&B charts - sometimes pushing the limits.

"The radio had trouble playing 'Hurry on Down' at first, because it was considered suggestive," said Woosley.

Lyrics included:

Hurry on down to my house, honey
Ain't nobody home but me
Hurry on down to my house, baby
Oh, I'm blue as I can be
I love you. You love me
A-hurry through the alley
So the neighbors don't see
Hurry on down to my house, honey
Ain't nobody home but me.

Lutcher worked to defend the rights of musicians as the first female African American elected to the Board of Directors of a musicians' union in Los Angeles. Though she was a philanthropist, a unique voice, and a star, she never forgot how she got there.

"And I think that she would remind the world to thank their roots," said Woosley, "She would ask you to ask yourself: What made you who you are? What are you doing with it?"

She was a little Lake Charles girl with a dream who broke barriers in style.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:22:42 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department released its annual crime report during a news conference Wednesday.

    The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department released its annual crime report during a news conference Wednesday.

    The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.

    More >>

  • Name changing of Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Name changing of Lake Charles road sparks debate

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:47:41 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>

    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    More >>

  • Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?

    Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:18:16 GMT

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner are a little harder to find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

    More >>

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner are a little harder to find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly