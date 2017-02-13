Celebrating Black History: Nellie Lutcher

To honor Black History Month, KPLC tells the story of Nellie Lutcher, a Lake Charles native who got used to being in the spotlight.

Nellie Rose Lutcher was born in Lake Charles in the fall of 1912 to Isaac and Suzie. She grew up in a neighborhood just off Enterprise Boulevard and attended Second Ward School.

"Nellie was a woman who simply forged ahead and grabbed her dreams and made them happen," said Carolyn Woosley, playwright of the Louisiana Women series, "She was classically trained, she broke through barriers that were international."

Woosley has done extensive research on Lutcher, from her younger years in Southwest Louisiana to the height of her musical career in California.

"Her mother worked very hard to get her piano lessons with Mrs. Reynaud at New Sunlight Baptist Church," she said, "where Nellie was assistant piano director by the age of 11 or 12."

Lutcher's parents were more conservative and her mother hoped Nellie would enjoy the classical genre as much as she did. From a young age, it was clear Lutcher appreciated all types of music.

"Her parents would not listen to blue or jazz, but she would go over to friends houses and listen under the sheets," said Woosley.

"Your mother wasn't exactly pleased over you having a musical career - does she still object?" asked the host of NBC's Today in a 1956 interview.

Lutcher responded, "No, she doesn't, as a matter of fact. She decided that long ago."

At 23 years old, Nellie moved to Los Angeles to arrange orchestras, and performed in clubs for over a decade, before she made it big. Her songs made pop, jazz and R&B charts - sometimes pushing the limits.

"The radio had trouble playing 'Hurry on Down' at first, because it was considered suggestive," said Woosley.

Lyrics included:

Hurry on down to my house, honey

Ain't nobody home but me

Hurry on down to my house, baby

Oh, I'm blue as I can be

I love you. You love me

A-hurry through the alley

So the neighbors don't see

Hurry on down to my house, honey

Ain't nobody home but me.

Lutcher worked to defend the rights of musicians as the first female African American elected to the Board of Directors of a musicians' union in Los Angeles. Though she was a philanthropist, a unique voice, and a star, she never forgot how she got there.

"And I think that she would remind the world to thank their roots," said Woosley, "She would ask you to ask yourself: What made you who you are? What are you doing with it?"

She was a little Lake Charles girl with a dream who broke barriers in style.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.