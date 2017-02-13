LCPD: Juvenile shot in leg on 8th Avenue

A 16-year-old juvenile was shot in the leg in the 1800 block of 8th Avenue. Monday evening, authorities said.

"I heard the shooting, twice, two shots," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

"I heard a gentleman hollering, banging on the neighbor's door, 'Let me in, let me in, I just got shot,'" said another neighbor.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said Sgt. Jeff Keenum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. His mother rode along with him to the hospital.

Officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m., Keenum said.

"I was shocked," said neighbor Terrance Matthews. "I really was, I was really shocked they had at least about seven or eight police cars out here, everybody was standing outside."

Keenum asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 491-1311. Once located, the suspect will be charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

The reporting officer was Glen Matte and the investigators are Dets. Joe Savoie and Larry Newinghman.

