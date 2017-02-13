Emergency officials explain the 'ring down' alert system

This past weekend, authorities said a missing child was found safe after this Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security made an automated call to residents, but it was not considered an Amber Alert. Sheriff Tony Mancuso said this particular situation didn't warrant it.

"It's not anything close to an Amber Alert," he said. "An Amber Alert has to meet very, very strict criteria. We have to know that somebody has been abducted."

"The Amber Alert is really for a very narrow, specific case where you have a confirmed abduction of a child and you have enough information to put out an alert," said Dick Gremillion, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Gremillion said the parish has a system available 24 hours a day for law enforcement to make such notifications.

"They notify us to get in touch with the sheriff's office, or another police agency- whoever needs to make the notification. We go over the circumstances, and we come to an agreement on what the message will be. After agreeing on that, we make the notification," he said.

Mancuso said differentiating a runaway from a missing person is difficult, but police exhaust all avenues to ensure safety including a ring down, which was used in the case over the weekend.

"I hope that people would look at it as if it was their child," said Mancuso. "That's how we look at it. If my child, or grandchild, or a family member of ours, goes missing, what are we going to do? Well, the public expects the same amount of effort that we would do if it was one of our own children."

Mancuso said alerting the media is one of the last resorts in the process.

"It's a process of elimination. We get to a certain point where we've exhausted from A to B to C to D. Now let's call the media to see if they can help us," he said.

As for getting awakened in the middle of the night, Gremillion stands by the ring down system regardless of what time the calls are made.

"It's a valuable system and some cases can save lives," he said.

For how you can sign up for these notifications on your phone, click here.

2017 Copyright KPLC. All rights reserved.