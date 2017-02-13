Man found guilty of rape in 1999 cold case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Man found guilty of rape in 1999 cold case

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Austin Mott Jr. Austin Mott Jr.
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A guilty verdict has been returned in a 1999 cold-case rape.

District Judge Ron Ware on Monday found Austin Mott Jr., 46, guilty of Aggravated Rape.

The case was solved after Lt. Kevin Kirkum entered DNA from the case into CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

A match was made to Mott, who was incarcerated in Rosharon, Texas.

Mott raped a woman who was running at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Oct. 5, 1999. The woman was running and stopped to use the restroom. Mott entered the restroom and hit the victim multiple times, breaking her nose. He then threw her into a bathroom stall and raped her.

The victim was able to leave the restroom and drive herself to a local hospital.

Mott will be sentenced at 10 a.m. Friday. Mott faces a penalty of life in prison.

