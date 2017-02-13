Police searching for knife-wielding suspect who robbed woman in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police searching for knife-wielding suspect who robbed woman in car

Lake Charles Police (Source: KPLC) Lake Charles Police (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles police are searching for the suspect who robbed a woman in her car at knifepoint on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Dillard Loop in Lake Charles.

The victim told police she was in her vehicle when she was approached by a "black male dressed all in black clothing with a black bandana covering his face," said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. "...The male was armed with a large kitchen knife and demanded money.  When the victim advised she did not have any cash, the male put the knife to her throat and again demanded cash. The victim gave the male her cell phone, and he fled north from the location on foot."

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information on this armed robbery is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Matthew Brunet at 337-491-1311.

