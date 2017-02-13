Police looking for suspect in connection with Sunday shooting

The Lake Charles Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the 3400 block of McKinley Street.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. He was taken to a local hospital where his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
The investigation revealed that the victim was standing in front of his residence talking to another man. They began arguing and the suspect took out a handgun and "fired several gunshots toward the victim, striking him approximately three times," Kraus said.
The suspect fled on foot.
Kraus said the suspect is described as a young black male, 19-to-21 years of age, with a medium complexion.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Det. Cpl. Matthew Brunet at 337-491-1311.
