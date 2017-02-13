I-210 Bridge project expected to begin next year

The Lake Charles Police Department released its annual crime report during a news conference Wednesday.
The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.More >>
Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate.More >>
Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner are a little harder to find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.More >>
A truck has crashed into a home on Smith Ferry Road in Westlake. Thankfully, no one was injured, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The vehicle went straight into a wall. The homeowner said he had just returned home from work when he heard a screech and a bang.More >>
Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion. It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry. It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road. The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...More >>
