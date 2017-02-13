I-210 Bridge project expected to begin next year

More than 55,000 drivers use the Interstate 210 Bridge every day and plans to re-deck 930 feet of the bridge's main span are in the works.

"I-210 is a very unique bridge here in Louisiana, so we want to make sure that we are looking at every angle to get the work done," said Deidra Druilhet, spokeswoman for the Department of Transportation and Development or DOTD.

Initially, construction for the bridge was supposed to begin during the summer of last year, but the project has been pushed back and is now expected to be let out for bid in November. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

"We included some I-10 joint repair work in the original project, but what we are going to do - as part of the re-bid, we are separating that work out so we are going to bid the 1-10 work separately and we will do the I-210 work separately as well," she said.

Druilhet said the reason for the delay is to give DOTD time to take a look at the height of the bridge and remember that it's located above water - that means they have to take several other issues into consideration, like traffic closures and figuring out exactly how construction crews can complete the job as efficiently as possible.

"We're in a very unique position in how we can do that work and how we can conduct those traffic lane closures in order for our contractors to do the work," said Druilhet.

Those traffic closures will have an impact on work commutes, as Larry DeRoussel, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, said. Once construction begins, those who work for area industries will have to learn to be patient.

"It's going to impact the employees because of some many of them live on the east side of the bridge that getting to work and uh things being narrowed down to two lanes instead of four lanes is going to be a significant slowdown," DeRoussel said.

And Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said law enforcement agencies will have work together to help those in need during emergency situations.

"When an accident happens on one of these bridges it clogs up our communities," Mancuso said. "God forbid, when you have an accident on one and you have diverted traffic and then they have an accident then you have Moss Bluff being clogged up because they are trying to go around, I mean, it becomes a nightmare."

Once construction begins, the I-210 project is expected to last two years.

"I can tell you we are not looking forward to this project but we also recognize the road has to be fixed, we have to fix our roads, and we just hope they come up with a good plan," Mancuso said.

Drivers can also expect to see joint repair work on several bridges on Interstate-10 throughout Lake Charles.

That project was initially a part of the I-210 Bridge project but has now been separated and is expected to go out for bid in May.

