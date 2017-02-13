Kober named to preseason All-SLC baseball squad

McNeese senior reliever Collin Kober has been named to the All-Southland Conference preseason baseball squad as a first-team honoree, the league announced Monday morning.



Kober, a native of Lake Charles, was automatically named to the preseason list after earning all-conference honors in 2016. The right-hander was also chosen to the preseason all-league list before last season's slate.



He continued to be the go-to reliever when the Pokes were ready to close a game last season. He closed the year with three wins and a 2.76 ERA in 42.1 innings. His nine saves ranked fourth best in the league while his four saves in conference play is listed fifth best among SLC relievers. He has 39 strikeouts against 10 walks in 18 appearances this season. He has held opponents to a .212 batting average and has combined for four shutouts. Opponents had only 33 hits against him while only having scored 13 earned runs. He was named SLC Pitcher of the Week after earning three saves in one week and helped the Pokes to wins over No. 9 LSU and Lamar.



Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar paced the way, with each school represented by five picks on the teams.



The all-conference teams were released a week after McNeese was chosen to finish fourth by the league head coaches and sports information directors in the SLC Preseason Polls.



The 2017 season opener is set for Friday when the Cowboys host the 12th Annual Lake Area Classic at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Pokes will face off against Stony Brook, Rhode Island and Missouri State during the weekend. Season and single game tickets are available through the McNeese ticket office by calling 562-4MSU or by logging on to McNeeseSports.com.



2017 Preseason All-Southland Baseball Teams

First Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Trey Silvers Lamar Sr. Manvel, Texas

2B Carson Crites * Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Amarillo, Texas

3B Dakota Dean * New Orleans Sr. Crestview, Fla.

SS Aaron Palmer * New Orleans Sr. Jesup, Ga.

OF Reid Russell * Lamar Sr. Longview, Texas

OF Conner Fikes * Stephen F. Austin Sr. Rowlett, Texas

OF Bryce Johnson * Sam Houston State Jr. Cypress, Texas

C Bryndan Arredondo * Lamar Sr. Lubbock, Texas

DH Hezekiah Randolph * New Orleans Sr. Baton Rouge, La.

P Mac Sceroler * Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Denham Springs, La.

P Heath Donica * Sam Houston State Sr. Corsicana, Texas

P Collin Kober * McNeese Sr. Lake Charles, La.



Second Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Russell Crippen Abilene Christian Sr. Snohomish, Wash.

2B David Fry * Northwestern State Jr. Colleyville, Texas

3B Robin Adames[1] Lamar So. Bronx, N.Y.

3B Andrew Fregia1 Sam Houston State So. Liberty, Texas

SS Brennan Breaud * Southeastern Louisiana So. Norco, La.

OF Webb Bobo * Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Prattville, Ala.

OF Zac Michener * Stephen F. Austin Sr. Kennedale, Texas

OF Cutter McDowell Lamar Sr. Friendswood, Texas

C Robie Rojas Sam Houston State Sr. Jersey Village, Texas

DH Kyle Knauth* Nicholls Jr. Slidell, La.

P Riley Gossett* Sam Houston State So. Cypress, Texas

P Kade Granier Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Destrehan, La.

P Cody Davenport Central Arkansas So. Fayetteville, Ark.



*2016 All-Conference selection

[1] Tied with same number of votes for 3