Kober named to preseason All-SLC baseball squad - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Kober named to preseason All-SLC baseball squad

By McNeese State Sports Information Department
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted By Mike Gaither, Sports Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: McNeese) (Source: McNeese)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

McNeese senior reliever Collin Kober has been named to the All-Southland Conference preseason baseball squad as a first-team honoree, the league announced Monday morning.

Kober, a native of Lake Charles, was automatically named to the preseason list after earning all-conference honors in 2016. The right-hander was also chosen to the preseason all-league list before last season's slate.

He continued to be the go-to reliever when the Pokes were ready to close a game last season. He closed the year with three wins and a 2.76 ERA in 42.1 innings. His nine saves ranked fourth best in the league while his four saves in conference play is listed fifth best among SLC relievers. He has 39 strikeouts against 10 walks in 18 appearances this season. He has held opponents to a .212 batting average and has combined for four shutouts. Opponents had only 33 hits against him while only having scored 13 earned runs. He was named SLC Pitcher of the Week after earning three saves in one week and helped the Pokes to wins over No. 9 LSU and Lamar.

Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar paced the way, with each school represented by five picks on the teams.

The all-conference teams were released a week after McNeese was chosen to finish fourth by the league head coaches and sports information directors in the SLC Preseason Polls.

The 2017 season opener is set for Friday when the Cowboys host the 12th Annual Lake Area Classic at Joe Miller Ballpark. The Pokes will face off against Stony Brook, Rhode Island and Missouri State during the weekend. Season and single game tickets are available through the McNeese ticket office by calling 562-4MSU or by logging on to McNeeseSports.com.

2017 Preseason All-Southland Baseball Teams
First Team
Pos.    Name    University    Class    Hometown
1B    Trey Silvers    Lamar    Sr.    Manvel, Texas
2B    Carson Crites *    Southeastern Louisiana    Sr.    Amarillo, Texas
3B    Dakota Dean *    New Orleans    Sr.    Crestview, Fla.
SS    Aaron Palmer *    New Orleans    Sr.    Jesup, Ga.
OF    Reid Russell *    Lamar    Sr.    Longview, Texas
OF    Conner Fikes *    Stephen F. Austin    Sr.    Rowlett, Texas
OF    Bryce Johnson *    Sam Houston State    Jr.    Cypress, Texas
C    Bryndan Arredondo *    Lamar    Sr.    Lubbock, Texas
DH    Hezekiah Randolph *    New Orleans    Sr.    Baton Rouge, La.
P    Mac Sceroler *    Southeastern Louisiana    Jr.    Denham Springs, La.
P    Heath Donica *    Sam Houston State    Sr.    Corsicana, Texas
P    Collin Kober *    McNeese    Sr.    Lake Charles, La.
 
Second Team
Pos.    Name    University    Class    Hometown
1B    Russell Crippen    Abilene Christian    Sr.    Snohomish, Wash.
2B    David Fry *    Northwestern State    Jr.    Colleyville, Texas
3B    Robin Adames[1]    Lamar    So.    Bronx, N.Y.
3B    Andrew Fregia1    Sam Houston State    So.    Liberty, Texas
SS    Brennan Breaud *    Southeastern Louisiana    So.    Norco, La.
OF    Webb Bobo *    Southeastern Louisiana    Jr.    Prattville, Ala.
OF    Zac Michener *    Stephen F. Austin    Sr.    Kennedale, Texas
OF    Cutter McDowell    Lamar    Sr.    Friendswood, Texas
C    Robie Rojas    Sam Houston State    Sr.    Jersey Village, Texas
DH    Kyle Knauth*    Nicholls    Jr.    Slidell, La.
P    Riley Gossett*    Sam Houston State    So.    Cypress, Texas
P    Kade Granier    Southeastern Louisiana    Jr.    Destrehan, La.
P    Cody Davenport    Central Arkansas    So.    Fayetteville, Ark.
                 
*2016 All-Conference selection
[1] Tied with same number of votes for 3

Powered by Frankly