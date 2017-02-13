UPDATE: Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry reopens - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry reopens

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) -

Kelso Bayou Bridge on La. 27 in Hackberry has reopened.

The bridge closed Monday due to mechanical problems.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-18 04:22:42 GMT
    The Lake Charles Police Department released its annual crime report during a news conference Wednesday.

    The statistics, which were released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach, show that overall crime in Lake Charles for 2016 rose by 5.3 percent from the previous year.

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:47:41 GMT
    Cars driving on the section of West Prien Lake Road from the Holly Hill intersection to Nelson Road will soon be driving on Contraband Parkway. That's because the city council approved a name change for the area, but not without some vigorous debate. 

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-18 03:18:16 GMT

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner are a little harder to find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

