UPDATE: Kelso Bayou Bridge in Hackberry reopens

Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion. It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry. It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road. The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...