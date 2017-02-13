Sheriff's office makes several arrests after Westlake club search

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested several people after doing a search of a nightclub in Westlake, authorities said.

After multiple complaints of prostitution, alcohol-compliance issues, illegal narcotics activity, and theft taking place at the club, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Club Cabaret, in Westlake, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Sheriff's office vice detectives, computer forensics detectives, the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, Louisiana State Police, ICE Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Tobacco Control, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations conducted the search, Myers said.

The following people were arrested on the following charges:

Rene O. Diaz, 33, 417 Cody Street, Sulphur; possession of Ecstasy with intent, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to obtain sex offender ID card.

Derek L. Williams, 27, Westlake, possession of cocaine

Jonathan J. Mejia, 33, 1012 Cass Street, Sulphur, possession of cocaine.

All three were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Diaz's bond is $12,000; Williams' is $3,000; Mejia's is $3,000.

Also, Brittany R. Dunaway, 28, Sulphur, was issued a summons on felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no parish bar card, which is required for anyone who serves alcohol or tobacco. She was released due to health conditions.

Eleven other people were arrested and released on misdemeanor summonses. Ten of those were charged with having no parish bar card.

