2017 LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - second round finals

The second round of the LHSAA playoff matchups continued on Monday Feb.20 and will continue until the state championship games in Hammond, March 3-4.

Southwest Louisiana had a pair of number one seeds in this years bracket. Both Barbe and South Beauregard earned respected number one overall seeds.

You can find the seedings and first round results down below.

CLASS 5A

(1) Barbe 67 (16) Helen Cox 43 Final

(12) East St. John 58 (5) Sam Houston 49 Final

The entire 5A bracket can be found here.

CLASS 4A

(2) DeRidder 41 (15) South Terrebonne 28 Final

(4) South Lafourche 62 (13) LaGrange 53 Final

The entire 4A bracket can be found here.

CLASS 3A

(1) South Beauregard 71 (17) Amite 51 Final

(2) Iota 69 (18) B.T. Washington(SH) 63 Final

(21) Iowa 52 (5) Jennings 48 Final

The entire 3A bracket can be found here.

CLASS 2A

(2) Lake Arthur 85 (15) Many 58 Final

(4) Rayville 63 (13) Kinder 36 Final

(3) North Caddo 79 DeQuincy 41 Final

(6) Madison Prep 55 (11) Oakdale 34 Final

The entire 2A bracket can be found here.

CLASS 1A

(2) Merryville 83 (15) East Beauregard 31 Final

(9) Lincoln Prep 70 ?(8) Elton 34 Final

The entire 1A bracket can be found here.

CLASS B

(2) Fairview 98 (15) Avoyelles Charter 33 Final

(8) Hathway 69 (9) Lacassine 64 Final

The entire B bracket can be found here.

CLASS C

(9) Reeves 42 (8) Singer 38 Final

(12) Johnson Bayou 51 (5) Saline 44 Final

(4) Dodson 78 (13) Starks 53 Final

The entire C bracket can be found here.

Division II

(6) St. Louis 77 (11) Academy of Our Lady 39 Final

The entire D III bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.