SPECIAL REPORT: What is a miracle?

Sometimes, things happen to people that are so unbelievable that they are called miracles.



Julia Courville had always heard of miracles happening to other people, but she never imagined that she would experience one through her son. She said the miracle ultimately brought her that much closer to God.



Baby Briggs looks like any regular little boy. He loves to laugh. He sometimes gets frustrated and cries.



But when mom Julia Courville became pregnant with Briggs, it wasn't until she went to find out the sex of the baby that she discovered something wasn't right.



"The ultrasound tech seen that there was something wrong, so she called in the OB and they did some tests and the MEO tests were coming back negative. So he sent me to the high-risk doctor and that's where we were confirmed that my water broke. We just couldn't predict where and what weeks it was."



Courville found out she was having a boy, but she was also left with a decision to make



"The doctor came in and (said an) option was abortion. And I told him absolutely not because God wouldn't have let us seen what we were having if he was going to take it away," she said,



Doctors told Courville her son could be born with many problems and disabilities, but she still decided to go through with her pregnancy



"I had Briggs at 27 weeks and when I had him, the doctor came in and told me he had less than a 5 percent chance of living and he wouldn't make it through the night," she said.



No bigger than a pound, baby Briggs proved to be a fighter, spending three-and-a-half months in the hospital. His family never leaft his side.

But watching her son fight for his life was difficult for Courville.



"To know that I was blessed with this little life inside of me and it could be taken away - it was very hard, especially knowing that there was really nothing I could do to save him," she said.



But Courville knew there was something special about her son.



"He's my miracle. It makes it even better because if it wouldn't have been for my faith and my strength, he wouldn't be here today," she said.



Miracles happen every day, but what is the definition of a miracle?

Father Keith Pellerin of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church is Courville's pastor. He believes that a miracle will ultimately bring those affected closer to God.



"Many people believe that God breaks through our naturalness of life - what we expect every day - and God breaks through and changes something that we don't expect and brings about something that we hope for - something that we're hoping and praying for and God makes happen," he said.



"The main purpose is not just to impress us. God's not into the impressing business, but God is in the business of drawing us closer to God, to really awaken us to the possibility of what God can do when we think things are impossible," he said



Courville believes her faith has grown stronger.



"When this happened, it strengthened it a whole lot because I knew without God and...faith, I wouldn't be here to tell this story," she said.



And without her faith, Courville said she wouldn't be able to see "a strong-willed, determined little boy. I see a perfect, God-given gift."



Briggs is a happy, smiling little boy who is living proof that miracles can - and do - happen.



"Every time I see that little boy, I'm thanking God - thanking God because God awakened a prayer inside of all of us that brought us closer. So every time we see him it's a reminder of that journey closer to God because of that miracle. And I truly believe he experienced a miracle," Pellerin said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.