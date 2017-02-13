Four women accused of shooting, armed robbery of Westlake man

Three women have been arrested on shooting and armed robbery charges after an incident in Westlake, according to authorities.

During the initial investigation, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies learned that on Jan. 28, several women entered the victim's residence, took his wallet, shot him and then fled the scene, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

After further investigation, detectives learned that the victim's credit cards had been used at a local business. They were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspects, as well as the vehicle used during the shooting, Myers said.

Detectives identified Crystal L. Stewart, 26, Lake Charles; Gladys A. Goodie, 27, Lafayette; Michaela F. Beam, 21, Lake Charles; and Andrea N. Martin, 22, Lake Charles as those involved in the shooting.

Detectives located Stewart and Goodie, along with the suspected vehicle used during the shooting, near a home on Anita Drive in Lake Charles on Feb. 2. Later that day, they located Beam at a motel in Lake Charles, Myers said.

These three women were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Stewart is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm. Her bond is set at $150,500. Goodie and Beam are being charged with accessory after the fact of armed robbery, and accessory after the fact of attempted second-degree murder. Goodie's bond is set at $125,000 and Beam's bond is $110,000.

According to Myers, detectives were unable to locate Martin and issued a warrant for her arrest for $150,500 on the charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed robbery with a firearm.

Anyone who knows of Andrea Martin's whereabouts is asked to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing and more arrests are possible.

