Cow sets horses free on I-10 Monday morning - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Cow sets horses free on I-10 Monday morning

(Source: Trent Queenan) (Source: Trent Queenan)
WELSH, LA (KPLC) -

Three horses found freedom - briefly - on I-10 near Welsh Monday morning.

The horses got free around 11:30 a.m. and were corralled around 11:45 a.m.

Viewers submitted videos to KPLC.

State police said a cow was the accomplice, breaking the gate for the horses to escape. 

Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman, said they were corralled within 15 minutes thanks to a few cowboys and cowgirls who stopped to help while authorities directed traffic. 

State law says residents cannot allow animals to escape property through negligence. There are also civil penalties owners may be liable for if the animals cause injury or death to someone as well as damage property. 

"We didn't cite anybody this morning," said Anderson. "It was an unusual circumstance and, at this point, it seems the gate was in reasonable condition, just the cow was able to let the horses out."

Although no one was hurt, it could have ended a lot worse and Anderson urges property owners to make their best effort to keep livestock penned. 

In December of 2015, a horse wandered onto US 171 and was killed by a truck. 

The impact caused a chain reaction accident involving several vehicles and although no one was hurt, it could have been fatal.       

"We've had three people die in crashes since 2010 because they've either hit a cow or a horse here in Southwest Louisiana," said Anderson. 

That's only counting cases state police have investigated, not counting ones resulting in injury. There have been many others handled by area sheriff's offices, like Jeff Davis who also responded with its own livestock patrols. 

