WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Trump, Trudeau hold joint news conference

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a joint news conference Monday afternoon to discuss free trade.

Trudeau is currently in Washington, D.C. The news conference will be held at the White House.

The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

