WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Trump, Trudeau hold joint news conference - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Trump, Trudeau hold joint news conference

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump (Source: Wikipedia)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a joint news conference Monday afternoon to discuss free trade.

Trudeau is currently in Washington, D.C. The news conference will be held at the White House.

KPLC will stream the event online. Mobile users, click here to view live stream.

The two leaders will also participate in a roundtable discussion about women in the workplace.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • $143 million Cameron Interstate Pipeline station dedicated

    $143 million Cameron Interstate Pipeline station dedicated

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:52:09 GMT

    Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion.  It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry.  It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road.  The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...

    More >>

    Sempra LNG and Midstream officially unveiled its $143-million dollar pipeline expansion.  It's the line that will soon transport natural gas to the liquefaction project underway in Hackberry.  It's considered an asset to the local economy and plans to send gas around the world, The Cameron Interstate Pipeline Holbrook Compressor Station is located north of Sulphur at 1500 Holbrook Park Road.  The company and guests gathered to celebrate the expansion pr...

    More >>

  • FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    FULL VIDEO: LCPD releases annual crime report

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:19:01 GMT
    (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)(Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

    The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department is scheduled to release its annual crime report during a news conference at 2:30 p.m. The statistics will be released by Police Chief Don Dixon and Mayor Randy Roach.

    More >>

  • Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?

    Gators on the Geaux: Where are they now?

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-18 00:15:17 GMT

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

    More >>

    Today, the Gators on the Geaux once seen on every corner, are a little harder find. We enlisted the help of the Little Gator Hunter to help us find them and tell their story.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly