Crawfish numbers are up, prices are low

Crawfish numbers are up, prices are low

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

It’s been a pretty mild winter so how has that affected the price of crawfish this season?

Bert Tietje, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, said "Prices are probably 50 percent of what they were two years ago. Two years ago when we had a really severe winter, we were catching no crawfish at the time. Now there's an abundance of crawfish..it's time to get out there and start eating."

The warmer weather is the reason for the plethora of crawfish this year.

“There’s lots for the crawfish to eat, the more heat in the pond from the sun, the more the crawfish move, the more they eat the more they grow," Tietje said.

But people aren't the only one's who are looking to eat crawfish. Fish, turtles, raccoons, birds and other predators pose a threat to numbers.

“We just have to plan for predators getting their portion of the crawfish crop and still have enough to grow large crawfish for you guys,” Tietje added.

Which doesn't seem to be too much of a problem in Jeff Davis and Acadia parish.

Tietje said, “We produce 92 million dollars from crawfish, a hundred and ten million pounds of crawfish in those two parishes alone.”

But crawfish are normally in high demand, so if you're looking to get the best batch for your buck, you need to know when to buy.

“Always early in the week, demand is down, people aren’t eating crawfish early, demand gets greater as we go through the week," Tietje said.

