WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Crawfish crops

A special legislative session begins today in Baton Rouge. Lawmakers are being called to the state capitol to address a $300 million budget deficit.

Two Baptist leaders from Lake Charles will join the national delegation to visit Israel this week.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will close all oyster harvest in Calcasieu Lake Monday evening.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, we're taking a look at how the crawfish crops are yielding this season in Jeff Davis Parish.

And at least 188,000 people remain under evacuation orders after Northern California authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.

In weather, Monday temperatures will slightly warm up through the lower 60s and top out in the upper 60s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

