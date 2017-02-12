2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Championships

The 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament wrapped up this weekend in Bossier City with a trio of local wrestlers bringing home a state title.

In Division III, Gavin Christ of Basile took first place over Calep Balcuns from Brusly in the 126 weight class.

Also, in Division III Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis grabbed first over David Kent from Brusly in the 106 weight class and Robert Christman of St. Louis defeated Adam Gaspard in the 138 weight class.

St. Louis Catholic had a record nine wrestlers place on the awards podium.

Several other area athletes placed in the tournament.

For a full list of results click here .

D 1 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

2nd Place - Dustin Doucet of Sulphur

1st Place Match

Nathan Koenig (Jesuit) 33-11, Jr. over Dustin Doucet (Sulphur) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 11-7).



D 1 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

4th Place - Bobby Jicks of Barbe

3rd Place Match

Paul Treuting (Jesuit) 33-14, Jr. over Bobby Jicks (Barbe) 32-13, Jr. (Fall 1:19).

D 1 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

2nd Place - Darion Mitchell of Barbe

1st Place Match

Perry Ganci (Jesuit) 30-9, So. over Darion Mitchell (Barbe) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 2-1).



D 2 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - Christian Sacthell of Sam Houston Hs

5th Place Match

Christian Sacthell (Sam Houston Hs) 45-14, So. over Sean Thevenet (Rayne) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 1:39).

D 2 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

4th Place - Kanyn Barton of Sam Houston Hs

3rd Place Match

Craig Levet (Teurlings Catholic) 24-17, Sr. over Kanyn Barton (Sam Houston Hs) 31-19, So. (Dec 5-1).



D 2 285 Results

Guaranteed Places

6th Place - Nicholas Breaux of Sam Houston Hs

5th Place Match

Terrell Ford (Northwood) 9-7, Jr. over Nicholas Breaux (Sam Houston Hs) 35-17, Sr. (Fall 3:23).

D 3 106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis

4th Place - Blake Menier of Basile

1st Place Match

Alexander Yokubaitis (St. Louis) 37-3, Fr. over David Kent (Brusly) 24-13, Jr. (MD 11-2).

3rd Place Match

Colton Kendrick (John Curtis Christian School) 48-17, Fr. over Blake Menier (Basile) 27-14, Fr. (Dec 7-4).



D 3 113 Results

Guaranteed Places

2nd Place - Brenan Langley of Basile

4th Place - Cameron Witherwax of St. Louis

1st Place Match

Jourdan Theall (North Vermillion) 30-5, Jr. over Brenan Langley (Basile) 23-6, Sr. (Dec 11-6).

3rd Place Match

Jamar Brown (DeLaSalle) 32-20, So. over Cameron Witherwax (St. Louis) 19-17, Jr. (Dec 6-0).



D 3 120 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - Hunter Langley of Basile

5th Place Match

Hunter Langley (Basile) 20-16, Fr. over Hung Nguyen (Thomas Jefferson) 24-17, Fr. (Dec 6-2).

D 3 126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Christ of Basile

1st Place Match

Gavin Christ (Basile) 45-2, So. over Calep Balcuns (Brusly) 41-18, Fr. (Fall 3:46).



D 3 132 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - Noah Berryhill of St. Louis

5th Place Match

Noah Berryhill (St. Louis) 20-11, So. over Deionisio Talbot (Archbishop Hannan) 7-11, So. (Fall 3:15).



D 3 138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Robert Christman of St. Louis

3rd Place - Issac Cortez of Basile

1st Place Match

Robert Christman (St. Louis) 38-5, Jr. over Adam Gaspard (Kaplan) 19-6, Sr. (Fall 3:44).

3rd Place Match

Issac Cortez (Basile) 28-4, Fr. over Cole Ringle (Ouachita Christian) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 0:53).



D 3 145 Results

Guaranteed Places

3rd Place - Adam Verrett of St. Louis

6th Place - Dawson Ashford of Basile

3rd Place Match

Adam Verrett (St. Louis) 29-11, Jr. over Charlie Carr (DeLaSalle) 38-10, Jr. (Fall 1:35).

5th Place Match

Glen Almodovar (John Curtis Christian School) 47-26, Sr. over Dawson Ashford (Basile) 13-10, So. (Dec 10-6).



D 3 152 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - Joseph Vincent of St. Louis

5th Place Match

Joseph Vincent (St. Louis) 30-16, Jr. over Jacob Pelle (Crescent City) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 7-4).

D 3 160 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - William Gage of St. Louis

6th Place - Chase Spooner of South Beauregard

5th Place Match

William Gage (St. Louis) 18-15, So. over Chase Spooner (South Beauregard) 13-4, Fr. (Dec 6-0).

D 3 170 Results

Guaranteed Places

6th Place - Cole Spooner of South Beauregard

5th Place Match

Trae Case (Kaplan) 13-6, Jr. over Cole Spooner (South Beauregard) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 1:35).

D 3 195 Results

Guaranteed Places

2nd Place - Wyatt Mallett of St. Louis

1st Place Match

Mason Rabel (Dunham) 29-2, Sr. over Wyatt Mallett (St. Louis) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 3:30).





D 3 220 Results

Guaranteed Places

5th Place - Kyle Guidry of St. Louis

5th Place Match

Kyle Guidry (St. Louis) 14-12, So. over Noah Willis (Lakeside) 23-9, So. (Dec 4-2).

