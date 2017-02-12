2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Championships

The 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling State Tournament wrapped up this weekend in Bossier City with a trio of local wrestlers bringing home a state title.
In Division III, Gavin Christ of Basile took first place over Calep Balcuns from Brusly in the 126 weight class.
Also, in Division III Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis grabbed first over David Kent from Brusly in the 106 weight class and Robert Christman of St. Louis defeated Adam Gaspard in the 138 weight class.
St. Louis Catholic had a record nine wrestlers place on the awards podium.
Several other area athletes placed in the tournament.
D 1 152 Results
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Dustin Doucet of Sulphur
1st Place Match
Nathan Koenig (Jesuit) 33-11, Jr. over Dustin Doucet (Sulphur) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 11-7).
D 1 170 Results
Guaranteed Places
4th Place - Bobby Jicks of Barbe
3rd Place Match
Paul Treuting (Jesuit) 33-14, Jr. over Bobby Jicks (Barbe) 32-13, Jr. (Fall 1:19).
D 1 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Darion Mitchell of Barbe
1st Place Match
Perry Ganci (Jesuit) 30-9, So. over Darion Mitchell (Barbe) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
D 2 120 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - Christian Sacthell of Sam Houston Hs
5th Place Match
Christian Sacthell (Sam Houston Hs) 45-14, So. over Sean Thevenet (Rayne) 22-10, Jr. (Fall 1:39).
D 2 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
4th Place - Kanyn Barton of Sam Houston Hs
3rd Place Match
Craig Levet (Teurlings Catholic) 24-17, Sr. over Kanyn Barton (Sam Houston Hs) 31-19, So. (Dec 5-1).
D 2 285 Results
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Nicholas Breaux of Sam Houston Hs
5th Place Match
Terrell Ford (Northwood) 9-7, Jr. over Nicholas Breaux (Sam Houston Hs) 35-17, Sr. (Fall 3:23).
D 3 106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis
4th Place - Blake Menier of Basile
1st Place Match
Alexander Yokubaitis (St. Louis) 37-3, Fr. over David Kent (Brusly) 24-13, Jr. (MD 11-2).
3rd Place Match
Colton Kendrick (John Curtis Christian School) 48-17, Fr. over Blake Menier (Basile) 27-14, Fr. (Dec 7-4).
D 3 113 Results
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Brenan Langley of Basile
4th Place - Cameron Witherwax of St. Louis
1st Place Match
Jourdan Theall (North Vermillion) 30-5, Jr. over Brenan Langley (Basile) 23-6, Sr. (Dec 11-6).
3rd Place Match
Jamar Brown (DeLaSalle) 32-20, So. over Cameron Witherwax (St. Louis) 19-17, Jr. (Dec 6-0).
D 3 120 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - Hunter Langley of Basile
5th Place Match
Hunter Langley (Basile) 20-16, Fr. over Hung Nguyen (Thomas Jefferson) 24-17, Fr. (Dec 6-2).
D 3 126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Christ of Basile
1st Place Match
Gavin Christ (Basile) 45-2, So. over Calep Balcuns (Brusly) 41-18, Fr. (Fall 3:46).
D 3 132 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - Noah Berryhill of St. Louis
5th Place Match
Noah Berryhill (St. Louis) 20-11, So. over Deionisio Talbot (Archbishop Hannan) 7-11, So. (Fall 3:15).
D 3 138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Robert Christman of St. Louis
3rd Place - Issac Cortez of Basile
1st Place Match
Robert Christman (St. Louis) 38-5, Jr. over Adam Gaspard (Kaplan) 19-6, Sr. (Fall 3:44).
3rd Place Match
Issac Cortez (Basile) 28-4, Fr. over Cole Ringle (Ouachita Christian) 22-14, Jr. (Fall 0:53).
D 3 145 Results
Guaranteed Places
3rd Place - Adam Verrett of St. Louis
6th Place - Dawson Ashford of Basile
3rd Place Match
Adam Verrett (St. Louis) 29-11, Jr. over Charlie Carr (DeLaSalle) 38-10, Jr. (Fall 1:35).
5th Place Match
Glen Almodovar (John Curtis Christian School) 47-26, Sr. over Dawson Ashford (Basile) 13-10, So. (Dec 10-6).
D 3 152 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - Joseph Vincent of St. Louis
5th Place Match
Joseph Vincent (St. Louis) 30-16, Jr. over Jacob Pelle (Crescent City) 25-9, Jr. (Dec 7-4).
D 3 160 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - William Gage of St. Louis
6th Place - Chase Spooner of South Beauregard
5th Place Match
William Gage (St. Louis) 18-15, So. over Chase Spooner (South Beauregard) 13-4, Fr. (Dec 6-0).
D 3 170 Results
Guaranteed Places
6th Place - Cole Spooner of South Beauregard
5th Place Match
Trae Case (Kaplan) 13-6, Jr. over Cole Spooner (South Beauregard) 13-7, Jr. (Fall 1:35).
D 3 195 Results
Guaranteed Places
2nd Place - Wyatt Mallett of St. Louis
1st Place Match
Mason Rabel (Dunham) 29-2, Sr. over Wyatt Mallett (St. Louis) 23-6, Sr. (Fall 3:30).
D 3 220 Results
Guaranteed Places
5th Place - Kyle Guidry of St. Louis
5th Place Match
Kyle Guidry (St. Louis) 14-12, So. over Noah Willis (Lakeside) 23-9, So. (Dec 4-2).
