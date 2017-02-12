All power restored to South Lake Charles following Sunday evenin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

All power restored to South Lake Charles following Sunday evening outage

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Entergy) (Source: Entergy)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

UPDATE:  All power has been restored to Entergy customers in Lake Charles following Sunday evening's outage, according to Entergy's outage map.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

8:00 p.m. Sunday: Close to 2,000 Entergy customers in south Lake Charles experienced a power outage Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. 

"The outage was caused by balloons that drifted into the line. Once the balloons and ribbon tangled into the power lines, it created a fault which caused damage. Crews are currently working to isolate the damaged area and restore as many customers as possible until damages are repaired," said Chip Arnould, Sr. Manager of Customer Service at Entergy.

Arnould said electricity should be restored by 8:30 p.m.  

Customers can view the power outage map HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana's Top 20 Restaurants announced

    Southwest Louisiana's Top 20 Restaurants announced

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-05-17 02:27:25 GMT

    The results are in for the Top 20 restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.

    More >>

    The results are in for the Top 20 restaurants in Calcasieu Parish.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Graduation photos 2017

    SLIDESHOW: Graduation photos 2017

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:33:42 GMT

    Graduation is a special moment for everyone and we would love to see all graduation pictures. Send pictures of your graduate to newmedia@kplctv.com.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Graduation is a special moment for everyone and we would love to see all graduation pictures. Send pictures of your graduate to newmedia@kplctv.com.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • $300,000 check from Palermo part of settlement with DeRosier

    $300,000 check from Palermo part of settlement with DeRosier

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-05-17 00:11:34 GMT
    Joseph R. Palermo Jr. (KPLC Archives)Joseph R. Palermo Jr. (KPLC Archives)

    A Sulphur businessman has written a $300,000 check as part of an agreement that settles long running legal battles with the State of Louisiana and Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. The newly inked deal between Joe Palermo and John DeRosier was signed May 12. Palermo's most recent legal troubles with the state were underway in 2014 when search warrants were executed on various businesses as the state investigated allegations of corrupt business activities. In 2015 a plea de...

    More >>

    A Sulphur businessman has written a $300,000 check as part of an agreement that settles long running legal battles with the State of Louisiana and Calcasieu District Attorney's Office. The newly inked deal between Joe Palermo and John DeRosier was signed May 12. Palermo's most recent legal troubles with the state were underway in 2014 when search warrants were executed on various businesses as the state investigated allegations of corrupt business activities. In 2015 a plea de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly