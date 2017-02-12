All power restored to South Lake Charles following Sunday evening outage

UPDATE: All power has been restored to Entergy customers in Lake Charles following Sunday evening's outage, according to Entergy's outage map.

8:00 p.m. Sunday: Close to 2,000 Entergy customers in south Lake Charles experienced a power outage Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.

"The outage was caused by balloons that drifted into the line. Once the balloons and ribbon tangled into the power lines, it created a fault which caused damage. Crews are currently working to isolate the damaged area and restore as many customers as possible until damages are repaired," said Chip Arnould, Sr. Manager of Customer Service at Entergy.

Arnould said electricity should be restored by 8:30 p.m.

