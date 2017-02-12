LUNArt Market continues to inspire local artists

If you come through Downtown Lake Charles on the first or third Sunday of every month, chances are you'll see the LUNArt Market.

Nine local artists lined up along Ryan Street, Sunday, to sell some of their work. It's a way of life for most like Surrealist Chris Huff.

"I just love anything that's not real," said Huff. "When you can take your imagination and just put it on paper and make this still life portrait of something that doesn't exist and can't exist but it does on paper and that's why I do what I do. That's what I love about what I do."

Huff says getting together with the community goes beyond selling his work.

"It's great to intermingle with people and share your collaborations with them and see their reactions and build off their reactions, like I've gotten some great ideas from people that are passing through," said Huff.

The same feeling is felt by one of the organizers, Danny Allain.

"Actually at one of The LUNArt events, I try to do something every time. Usually, I do some live art or something and one day, I like the rigid tight structure of the bones with the loose watercolor, and someone was interested its basically throwing darts at a dart board until you find out what people like," said Allain.

The community not only plays a part in inspiration, but drives artists like Amanda Gentry to keep going.

"When you find that person out there that expresses themselves the same way you do, it's really an uplifting thing. You get to connect with someone that is just as quirky and likes the same things that you do," said Gentry.

Banding together in their mutual love of expression, according to Heather Arsement, is important to keep the passion alive.

"As an artist we're usually loners, but to have a community of artists to just bounce ideas off of ask opinions, its amazing," said Arsement.

That’s why Allain wants more to join in.

Lake Charles has a ridiculous amount of amazing artists, like the ones that I know of are fantastic, it's the ones I don't know that I want lake Charles to know about," said Allain.

Allain urges those who want to join SWLArt or be a part of the bi-monthly market, to reach out on Facebook.

