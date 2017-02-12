Jolie Trahan tosses first career shutout in win over Penn State

Junior Jolie Trahan tossed her first career shutout here Sunday to lead McNeese softball in a 6-0 win over Penn State on the final day of the LSU Tiger Classic. The win is the second over Penn State during tournament play. McNeese also defeated Penn State 4-1 on Friday.



The Hackberry native, Trahan improved to 1-1 on the year with the complete game shutout. Trahan commanded the circle the entire game, giving up four hits, all singles, struck out two without giving up a walk.



McNeese (3-3) needed just two innings to score its runs, plating three runs each in the fourth and fifth innings.



Senior Tori Yanitor hit her second three run homerun of the tournament in the fourth inning that scored Erika Piancastelli and Morgan Catron. Yanitor belted her first homerun of the season in the 4-1 win over Penn State on Friday. Piancastelli led the inning off with a single to center and Catron was hit by a pitch.



McNeese added three more runs in the fifth with all three runs coming off Penn State errors to increase its lead to 6-0.



The Cowgirls picked up five hits in the game with Piancastelli picking up two of the five. Yanitor’s only hit of the game came off her long ball over the left field wall. Baylee Corbello picked up a single in the fourth and pinch hitter Taylor Edwards picked up her first hit of the season with a single in the sixth inning.



McNeese will return home Wednesday, Feb. 15 to host Louisiana-Monroe in a single game beginning at 6 p.m.