McNeese softball drops two heartbreakers at LSU Classic Saturday

McNeese softball suffered two heartbreaking losses here Saturday at the LSU Tiger Classic, falling 6-5 to Oklahoma State in eight innings and a 4-3 loss to no. 4 LSU in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Cowgirls will conclude tournament play with a 10 a.m. game against Penn State on Sunday.



In the opening game of the day for McNeese, the Cowgirls took an early 1-0 lead in the first with back to back double by Tori Yanitor and Hailey Drew. McNeese added two more runs in the third on a double by Baylee Corbello and a OSU wild pitch.



Oklahoma got on the board in the bottom of the inning with a run to cut the lead to 3-1 but the Cowgirls plated two more runs in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. The Cowgirls got the two runs on RBI’s by Morgan Catron and Drew.



Corbello struggled with her control in the bottom of the fifth and gave up a grand slam to Rylee Bayless that tied the game at five all.



Both teams were scoreless for the next two innings, sending the game into extra innings. McNeese failed to score in the top half of the inning after Corbello flew out to centerfield, Shelbi Strickland popped out to the pitcher and pinch hitter Alexandria Saldivar struck out.



Oklahoma’s H Galvan led the bottom of the eighth off with a single, Maddi Holcomb reached on sacrifice bunt and Vanessa Shippy loaded the bases with a walk. A sacrifice fly to left field by Taylor Lynch scored the game winning run for OSU.



McNeese ended the game with 10 hits and were led by two each from Yanitor, Drew and Corbello. Freshman Alexandria Flores (0-1) took the loss in relief of Corbello. Corbello gave up five hits, five earned runs with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Flores gave up three hits, one earned run with three strikeouts and two walks.



In the nightcap, LSU took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning before McNeese took a 3-2 lead in the third. Erika Piancastelli’s RBI single scored Shelbi Strickland to put McNeese on the scoreboard. A single to shortstop by Morgan Catron scored Taunton who singled earlier. McNeese tied the game at three apiece on a RBI ground out to second by Yanitor.



LSU Allie Walljasper’s double down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at three all. McNeese senior pitcher Rachel Smith struck out Bailey Landry with bases loaded to end the inning.



McNeese went down in order in the top of the seventh, setting up the game winning run by the Tigers. Sahvanna Jaquish led off with a double before Amanda Doyle was intentionally walked and Smith was replaced by Flores. After a sacrifice bunt for the first out and both runners advancing, Elyse Thornhill was intentionally walked to load the bases in an attempt to Shemiah Sanchez to ground out to end the inning.



Instead, Sanchez single to right centerfield that scored pinch runner Nicky Dawson to end the game and a LSU 4-3 win.



Catron led the Cowgirls at the plate with two of McNeese’s six hits in the game. Flores took the loss in relief of Rachel Smith who gave up four runs on eight hits, five strikeouts and four walks in six innings.



Sydney Smith picked up her first win of the season in relief of starter Carley Hoover. Hoover tossed five innings and gave up six hits, three runs and struck out three. Smith hurled two innings and struck out one batter.