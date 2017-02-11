Local Krewe builds bird houses for Lake Charles parks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local Krewe builds bird houses for Lake Charles parks

The Krewe of Komova kicked off their Saturday morning by setting up blue bird houses in Tuten Park. 

The Krewe wanted to help the local blue bird population by building them homes.

It's something Krewe member Shelia Thibodeaux says they've spent months working on.

"We brought all the raw materials and the kids put it together, they painted them, they signed them, (and) then we came out to the park today and everybody's just been enjoying it," said Thibodeaux. "It's great to see the kids excited, and hopefully we're helping our community." 

The Krewe of Komova also put up bird houses at Drew Park and are hoping to get some set up for nursing and assisted living homes in the future. 

