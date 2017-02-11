Sweet Art Auction benefits Hobo Hotel for Cats

The Hobo Hotel for Cats hosted their 7th annual Sweet Art silent auction Saturday.

Cat lovers of all kinds came out to purchase a variety of art work from local artists, and also enjoy some tasty treats.

The event is one that raised a lot of money for the Hobo Hotel and co-founder Bette Talbot says they rely on the community to help keep the shelter up and running.

"We're totally supported by the community," said Talbot. "We don't receive any government funding...it's people in this community that give their dollars to either events like this or just donations that supports us."

The Hobo for Hotel's next big event will be another auction scheduled for September.

To donate to the shelter or to become a volunteer

