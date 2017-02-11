Sweet Art Auction benefits Hobo Hotel for Cats - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sweet Art Auction benefits Hobo Hotel for Cats

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Hobo Hotel for Cats hosted their 7th annual Sweet Art silent auction Saturday. 

Cat lovers of all kinds came out to purchase a variety of art work from local artists, and also enjoy some tasty treats. 

The event is one that raised a lot of money for the Hobo Hotel and co-founder Bette Talbot says they rely on the community to help keep the shelter up and running. 

"We're totally supported by the community," said Talbot. "We don't receive any government funding...it's people in this community that give their dollars to either events like this or just donations that supports us." 

The Hobo for Hotel's next big event will be another auction scheduled for September. 

To donate to the shelter or to become a volunteer, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    7-year-old student out of surgery, moved to pediatric ICU facility

    7-year-old student out of surgery, moved to pediatric ICU facility

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:15 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:15:38 GMT
    Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)Moss Bluff Elementary School (Source: Kayla Courvell/KPLC)

    A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.

    More >>

    A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter shares transition plans, will keep Cardone as city administrator

    Lake Charles mayor-elect Nic Hunter shares transition plans, will keep Cardone as city administrator

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:49:12 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Lake Charles Mayor-elect Nic Hunter held a news conference on Monday morning at City Hall located at 326 Pujo Street in Lake Charles. Hunter announced his transitioning team which will help him with his move into office as a new mayor starting July 1, 2017. The transition team consisted of five people: Rev. Edward Alexander, Jr. Dennis Stine Gary Gobert Willie Mount Harold Winey Hunter also introduced a newly formed board, his Community Advisement and Assessment B...

    More >>

    Lake Charles Mayor-elect Nic Hunter held a news conference on Monday morning at City Hall located at 326 Pujo Street in Lake Charles. Hunter announced his transitioning team which will help him with his move into office as a new mayor starting July 1, 2017. The transition team consisted of five people: Rev. Edward Alexander, Jr. Dennis Stine Gary Gobert Willie Mount Harold Winey Hunter also introduced a newly formed board, his Community Advisement and Assessment B...

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Graduation photos 2017

    SLIDESHOW: Graduation photos 2017

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:38:19 GMT

    Graduation is a special moment for everyone and we would love to see all graduation pictures. Send pictures of your graduate to newmedia@kplctv.com.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Graduation is a special moment for everyone and we would love to see all graduation pictures. Send pictures of your graduate to newmedia@kplctv.com.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly