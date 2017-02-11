Youth compete in Silver Spurs Rodeo Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Youth compete in Silver Spurs Rodeo Saturday

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Saturday the youngest competitors from the Silver Spurs Rodeo Club took part in a 30-year tradition, showcasing their skills at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur. 

"We get on the horse and then we go straight and then we just turn and come home," said 5-year-old competitor, Bella Buckley.  

Buckley is just one of the many young riders that competed at the rodeo Saturday. 

"Normally I do barrels, poles and flats," said Buckley.  

Saturday's rodeo included a lot of events for children of all ages. 

"We have calf roping, we have break away roping, goat tying, barrel racing, pole bending, just all the rodeo type of events," said club president, Ricky Jordan.  

But Bella also gets to enjoy this sport with two of her best friends, Steely Jordan and Neely Labauve.

"They're my first friends I learned how to ride with," said Buckley.  

As much as they love each other and rodeo, each of them also love their horses 

"he loves me," said LaBauve.   

"She is kind of fast and I love looping and she loves to lope too," said Buckley.  

"She's pretty good and we work as a team together so she makes the best horse," said Jordan. 

For Jordan he enjoys watching his youngest members grow, and believes that rodeo teaches them a lot of life skills.  

"It teaches them responsibility, it teaches them respect," said Jordan. "It's a family life, it gets them all together and we just have a good time." 

It's a sport that even the youngest competitors secretly enjoy. 

When asked how long they plan to ride,

"Forever and ever," said Jordan. 

To learn more about the Silver Spurs Rodeo Club, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

