Sulphur garage sale raises money for teen battling cancer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur garage sale raises money for teen battling cancer

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

A garage sale in Sulphur raised a lot of money for one teen battling cancer. 

The community came out to the Lions Club for a huge two day garage sale. 

All the money raised will go to Sulphur High senior Dylan Broussard, who is fighting Leukemia, and will need to undergo a stem cell transplant in May. 

People could buy clothes, shoes, toys and a variety of unique items. 

For mother Janna Broussard, she's grateful for all the support her family has received from their community. 

"The amount of support and the amount of people and the calls and the texts, (and people just asking) what they can do to help," said Broussard. "They don't know anything about us, but they come and (ask) what can I do to help you and it's just amazing." 

A little more than $6,000 was raised from the two day sale. 

If you would like to help raise money for Dylan's transplant, click HERE.

To donate blood for Dylan you can visit any LifeShare Blood Center and use the code 120980. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

